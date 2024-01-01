Menu
Account
Sign In
CONSECUTIVE COMSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING BUSINESS! LOW DEALER FINANCING RATES*, NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS*! Receivers of the prestigious Consumer Choice Award winners in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024! Low rate dealer arranged financing available! At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 25 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carfax verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipegs Regent Ave strip We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Dont let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are". Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person, vehicle may not be exactly as shown. .

2020 Nissan Rogue

147,450 KM

Details Description

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD - TECH

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD - TECH

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

Contact Seller

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,450KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3LC723322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 147K GREY 3322
  • Mileage 147,450 KM

Vehicle Description

CONSECUTIVE COMSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING BUSINESS! LOW DEALER FINANCING RATES*, NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS*! Receivers of the prestigious Consumer Choice Award winners in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024! Low rate dealer arranged financing available!
At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 25 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carfax verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are".
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle
Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person, vehicle may not be exactly as shown.

.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carvista

Used 2022 Sun Tracker BASS BUGGY 18 DLX 75HP WITH TRAILER/TROLLING MOTOR/GRAPH for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Sun Tracker BASS BUGGY 18 DLX 75HP WITH TRAILER/TROLLING MOTOR/GRAPH 0 $38,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP - STOW N GO 2ND ROW for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP - STOW N GO 2ND ROW 187,000 KM $14,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT Auto i-ACTIV AWD - NO ACCIDENTS/LOCAL TRADE IN for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT Auto i-ACTIV AWD - NO ACCIDENTS/LOCAL TRADE IN 55,000 KM $25,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carvista

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

877-245-XXXX

(click to show)

877-245-5756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue