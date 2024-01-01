$24,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
2020 Nissan Rogue
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
VIN 5N1AT2MVXLC774770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Magnetic Black Metallic]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24506
- Mileage 117,691 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
