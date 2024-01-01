$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV4LC711535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Nissan Rogue SV is a versatile and stylish compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of comfort, technology, and practicality. Designed for those who seek a reliable and efficient vehicle for both daily commutes and weekend adventures, the Rogue SV stands out with its refined features and spacious interior. With its powerful engine, spacious interior, and comprehensive safety features, it's the perfect choice for those who seek a reliable and efficient vehicle.
FEATURES OF THE 2020 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2020 NISSAN ROGUE please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
FEATURES OF THE 2020 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD
- Sunroof
CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Driver Seat
- Power Liftgate
SAFETY FEATURES
- Surround View Camera
- Rear Parking Sensor
- Pedestrian Detection
- Forward Collision Warning
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Blind Spot Alert
- Lane Departure Alert
- Emergency Braking Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Auto Hold Assist
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Anti-Lock Brake System
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
TECHNOLOGY
- 7-Inch Touch-Screen
- Navigation
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- CD Player
PERFORMANCE
- 2.5L I4 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2020 NISSAN ROGUE please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2022 Ford Explorer LIMITED - CLEAN CARFAX!! Loaded 6-Passenger!! 75,000 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series 330I XDRIVE - LOCAL MB OWNER!! LOW KM!! 79,500 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Carnival LX - CLEAN CARFAX!! 8-Passenger Seating!! 84,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2020 Nissan Rogue