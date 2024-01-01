Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2020 Nissan Rogue SV is a versatile and stylish compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of comfort, technology, and practicality. Designed for those who seek a reliable and efficient vehicle for both daily commutes and weekend adventures, the Rogue SV stands out with its refined features and spacious interior. With its powerful engine, spacious interior, and comprehensive safety features, its the perfect choice for those who seek a reliable and efficient vehicle.<br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2020 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD</strong><ul> <li>Sunroof</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Adaptive Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Driver Seat</li> <li>Power Liftgate</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Surround View Camera</li> <li>Rear Parking Sensor</li> <li>Pedestrian Detection</li> <li>Forward Collision Warning</li> <li>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</li> <li>Blind Spot Alert</li> <li>Lane Departure Alert</li> <li>Emergency Braking Assist</li> <li>Hill Start Assist</li> <li>Auto Hold Assist</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Stability Control</li> <li>Electronic Parking Brake</li> <li>Anti-Lock Brake System</li> <li>Tire Pressure Monitoring System</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>7-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Navigation</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li> <li>CD Player</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>2.5L I4 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission</li></ul><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2020 NISSAN ROGUE please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2020 Nissan Rogue

83,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12034333

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 12034333
  2. 12034333
  3. 12034333
  4. 12034333
  5. 12034333
  6. 12034333
  7. 12034333
  8. 12034333
  9. 12034333
  10. 12034333
  11. 12034333
  12. 12034333
  13. 12034333
  14. 12034333
  15. 12034333
  16. 12034333
  17. 12034333
  18. 12034333
  19. 12034333
  20. 12034333
  21. 12034333
  22. 12034333
  23. 12034333
  24. 12034333
  25. 12034333
  26. 12034333
  27. 12034333
  28. 12034333
  29. 12034333
  30. 12034333
  31. 12034333
  32. 12034333
  33. 12034333
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,500KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV4LC711535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Nissan Rogue SV is a versatile and stylish compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of comfort, technology, and practicality. Designed for those who seek a reliable and efficient vehicle for both daily commutes and weekend adventures, the Rogue SV stands out with its refined features and spacious interior. With its powerful engine, spacious interior, and comprehensive safety features, it's the perfect choice for those who seek a reliable and efficient vehicle.

FEATURES OF THE 2020 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD
  • Sunroof

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Power Liftgate

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Surround View Camera
  • Rear Parking Sensor
  • Pedestrian Detection
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Emergency Braking Assist
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Auto Hold Assist
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Anti-Lock Brake System
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 7-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Navigation
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
  • CD Player

PERFORMANCE
  • 2.5L I4 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2020 NISSAN ROGUE please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2022 Ford Explorer LIMITED - CLEAN CARFAX!! Loaded 6-Passenger!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Explorer LIMITED - CLEAN CARFAX!! Loaded 6-Passenger!! 75,000 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330I XDRIVE - LOCAL MB OWNER!! LOW KM!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 BMW 3 Series 330I XDRIVE - LOCAL MB OWNER!! LOW KM!! 79,500 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Carnival LX - CLEAN CARFAX!! 8-Passenger Seating!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Kia Carnival LX - CLEAN CARFAX!! 8-Passenger Seating!! 84,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue