2020 Nissan Rogue

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(21, 21, 21);font-family:Roboto, sans-serif;font-size:17.6px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;margin-bottom:0.9rem;margin-top:0px;orphans:2;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:lowercase;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>nissan Connect (selective) Internet Access, cruise control, blind spot warning alert, rear cross traffic alert warnings, collision mitigation front of vehicle warning system, anti-whiplash seat technology, perimeter alarm, driver and passenger airbags</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(21, 21, 21);font-family:Roboto, sans-serif;font-size:17.6px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;margin-bottom:0.9rem;margin-top:0px;orphans:2;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:lowercase;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;></p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(21, 21, 21);font-family:Roboto, sans-serif;font-size:17.6px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;margin-bottom:0.9rem;margin-top:0px;orphans:2;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:lowercase;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(21, 21, 21);font-family:Roboto, sans-serif;font-size:17.6px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;margin-bottom:0.9rem;margin-top:0px;orphans:2;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:lowercase;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at auto excell, the price is the price.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(21, 21, 21);font-family:Roboto, sans-serif;font-size:17.6px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;margin-bottom:0.9rem;margin-top:0px;orphans:2;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:lowercase;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(21, 21, 21);font-family:Roboto, sans-serif;font-size:17.6px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;margin-bottom:0.9rem;margin-top:0px;orphans:2;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:lowercase;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;></p>

2020 Nissan Rogue

74,446 KM

Details Description

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12314126

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

Contact Seller

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,446KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV2LC775704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,446 KM

Vehicle Description

nissan Connect (selective) Internet Access, cruise control, blind spot warning alert, rear cross traffic alert warnings, collision mitigation front of vehicle warning system, anti-whiplash seat technology, perimeter alarm, driver and passenger airbags

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Excell

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Nissan Rogue SV 74,446 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Hyundai Accent GL 99,538 KM $10,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT - SUNROOF - BACK CAMERA - NAVIGATION for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT - SUNROOF - BACK CAMERA - NAVIGATION 106,630 KM $17,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue