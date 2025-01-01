$26,991+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SL Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
2020 Nissan Rogue
SL Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 72,821 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Memory seats
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2020 Nissan Rogue SL AWD. With only 72,821 km on the odometer, this one-owner SUV offers exceptional value and reliability.
Key Highlights:
- Accident-free history
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in all conditions
- Luxurious heated power front seats with memory function
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and RearView Monitor
- NissanConnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine
Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or simply reach out for more information. Your perfect Nissan Rogue awaits let's make it yours!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Nissan
Birchwood Nissan
Call Dealer
204-261-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-261-3490