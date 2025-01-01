Menu
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Memory seats Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2020 Nissan Rogue SL AWD. With only 72,821 km on the odometer, this one-owner SUV offers exceptional value and reliability. Key Highlights: - Accident-free history - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in all conditions - Luxurious heated power front seats with memory function - Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control for personalized comfort - Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and RearView Monitor - NissanConnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options - Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Whether youre ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or simply reach out for more information. Your perfect Nissan Rogue awaits lets make it yours! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2020 Nissan Rogue

72,821 KM

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing
SL Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

SL Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Used
72,821KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV9LC770290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,821 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Memory seats
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2020 Nissan Rogue SL AWD. With only 72,821 km on the odometer, this one-owner SUV offers exceptional value and reliability.

Key Highlights:
- Accident-free history
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in all conditions
- Luxurious heated power front seats with memory function
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and RearView Monitor
- NissanConnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine

Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or simply reach out for more information. Your perfect Nissan Rogue awaits let's make it yours!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Front air conditioning

Power Options

Power Locks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Auto On/Off Headlamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

