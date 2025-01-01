$28,000+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Used
85,983KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV4LC791516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Magnetic Black Metallic]
- Interior Colour Reserve
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25245
- Mileage 85,983 KM
2020 Nissan Rogue