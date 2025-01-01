$23,491+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$23,491
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6C8C4
- Mileage 81,399 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of comfort and capability with this 2020 Nissan Rogue! With only 81,399 km on the odometer, this used SUV is ready for many more adventures.
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in any weather
- Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Collision Mitigation
- Cruise Control with convenient steering wheel controls
- Fuel-efficient CVT transmission with Sport Mode
- Body-colored heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators
- Compact spare tire for peace of mind on long trips
Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or just have questions, our team is here to help. Book a test drive online or visit our dealership to see this Nissan Rogue in person. Your next great driving experience is just a click or call away!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
Additional Features
204-261-3490