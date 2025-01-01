Menu
$23,491

+ taxes & licensing
12923861

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

81,399KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3LC785321

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6C8C4
  • Mileage 81,399 KM

Discover the perfect blend of comfort and capability with this 2020 Nissan Rogue! With only 81,399 km on the odometer, this used SUV is ready for many more adventures.

- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in any weather
- Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Collision Mitigation
- Cruise Control with convenient steering wheel controls
- Fuel-efficient CVT transmission with Sport Mode
- Body-colored heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators
- Compact spare tire for peace of mind on long trips

Experience the Birchwood Nissan difference today! Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or just have questions, our team is here to help. Book a test drive online or visit our dealership to see this Nissan Rogue in person. Your next great driving experience is just a click or call away!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
