2020 Nissan Rogue

Sale $33,991 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 7 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7843494

7843494 Stock #: F48Y49

F48Y49 VIN: 5N1AT2MV3LC789966

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 19,785 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Mechanical All Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack Audio Aux Input USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Gasoline Fuel System 7" colour display w/multi-touch Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messa

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.