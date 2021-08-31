Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

19,785 KM

Details Description Features

$33,991

+ tax & licensing
$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV Tech PKG, AWD, ProPILOT, Nav, Apple CarPlay, Moonroof

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV Tech PKG, AWD, ProPILOT, Nav, Apple CarPlay, Moonroof

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

19,785KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7843494
  • Stock #: F48Y49
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3LC789966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,785 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner

Odometer is 4638 kilometers below market average!

2020 Nissan Rogue SV Tech PKG, ProPILOT, Nav 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic AWD Scarlet Ember Tintcoat

AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats, Heated & Powered door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Intelligent AroundView Monitor, Intelligent Cruise Control, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Motion-Activated Power Liftgate, Nissan Door To Door Navigation w/Premium Traffic, Package TE00 w/Moonroof & Technology Package (DISC), Power Panoramic Moonroof, ProPILOT Assist, Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking (R-IEB), Rear Sonar System, Remote keyless entry, Steering Assist, Traction control.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack
Audio Aux Input
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Gasoline Fuel System
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messa

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

