2020 Nissan Rogue

$34,500 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 3 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8670344

8670344 Stock #: 22230

22230 VIN: 5N1AT2MV5LC715433

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Magnetic Black Metallic]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22230

Mileage 29,371 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.