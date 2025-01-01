Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2020 Nissan Sentra

27,458 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra

SV Locally Owned | Low KM's

12217992

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV Locally Owned | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,458KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV5LY213639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
ADAPTIVE

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Tires: 205/60R16 AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio: NissanConnect w/8" Colour Display -inc: multi-touch control
6-speaker audio system (plus 2 tweeters in a-pillar)
Siri Eyes-Free/Google assistant
12-volt DC power outlet and 1 USB port and aux-in

2020 Nissan Sentra