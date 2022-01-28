2020 Porsche Macan

$69,992 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 1 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8174542

F4CBMF VIN: WP1AA2A51LLB10449

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carrara White Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4CBMF

Mileage 20,128 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering 75 L Fuel Tank Axle ratio: 4.13 Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher Regenerative Alternator 92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 2.0L Turbo I-4 Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,510 kgs (5,534 lbs) 1435# Maximum Payload Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Tire Pressure Monitor HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Delay Off Interior Lighting Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners ParkAssist Front And Rear Parking Sensors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Spare Tire Mobility Kit Black Bodyside Insert Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls 150w Regular Amplifier Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Turbocharged Engine All-Season Front Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.