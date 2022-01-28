Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Porsche Macan

20,128 KM

Details Description Features

$69,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,992

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2020 Porsche Macan

2020 Porsche Macan

AWD * New Winter Tires *

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Porsche Macan

AWD * New Winter Tires *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 8174542
  2. 8174542
  3. 8174542
  4. 8174542
Contact Seller

$69,992

+ taxes & licensing

20,128KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8174542
  • Stock #: F4CBMF
  • VIN: WP1AA2A51LLB10449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4CBMF
  • Mileage 20,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Local lease buy in. No accidents. Premium condition and we are adding brand new winter tires! Balance of factory warranty until 2024!
We are very very excited to have this Macan come in. One of our favorite compact luxury SUV's. The all season tires are good BUT we have chosen to add new winter tires and place the all seasons into storage.

* Panoramic Roof
* 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Bose Sound System
* New Winter Tires
And so much more!

Pre owned market is red hot and this is our only one to offer.

Shown with stock photos while we intake this Macan, may not represent the actual vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
75 L Fuel Tank
Axle ratio: 4.13
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher
Regenerative Alternator
92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Turbo I-4
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,510 kgs (5,534 lbs)
1435# Maximum Payload
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkAssist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Black Bodyside Insert
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
150w Regular Amplifier
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Turbocharged Engine
All-Season Front Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2020 Land Rover Rang...
 12,223 KM
$79,991 + tax & lic
2019 Tesla Model X D...
 22,539 KM
$122,992 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Disc...
 25,459 KM
$54,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory