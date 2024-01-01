$37,600+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
full size crew only 52k!!!! Sharp BLACK OUT and NIGHT GRAPHICS
2020 RAM 1500
full size crew only 52k!!!! Sharp BLACK OUT and NIGHT GRAPHICS
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$37,600
+ taxes & licensing
52,000KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KT4LG311435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GT9581
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
YES, LOW LOW KILOMETERS!! ONLY 52 K, LOCAL ONE OWNER!! SUPER SHARP MIDNIGHT BLUE......WITH 'NIGHT' BLACK BADGIING AND GRAPHICS!!
SATIN MATTE BLACK ALLOYS, BLACK STEP BOARDS, SPORT AIR INDUCTION HOOD, DARK TINT, TONNEAU TOP, 5.7 HEMI..........Gorgeous truck..........and only 52 k!!!
Check and compare, probably the best price in the city for the kilometers, package and condition!!
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details......and pictures - they'll be coming soon!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK)
BLACK SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: GVWR: 6 900 lbs Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
PATRIOT BLUE PEARLCOAT
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK) GVWR: 6 900 lbs Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Front Fog Lamps Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper ...
WHEELS: 20\" X 8\" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
ELECTRONICS GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4\" Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual ...
EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Wheels: 20\" x 8.0\" Aluminum Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2020 RAM 1500