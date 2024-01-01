Menu
YES, LOW LOW KILOMETERS!! ONLY 52 K, LOCAL ONE OWNER!! SUPER SHARP MIDNIGHT BLUE......WITH NIGHT BLACK BADGIING AND GRAPHICS!!
SATIN MATTE BLACK ALLOYS, BLACK STEP BOARDS, SPORT AIR INDUCTION HOOD, DARK TINT, TONNEAU TOP, 5.7 HEMI..........Gorgeous truck..........and only 52 k!!!
Check and compare, probably the best price in the city for the kilometers, package and condition!! 

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details......and pictures - theyll be coming soon!!



Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2020 RAM 1500

52,000 KM

$37,600

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$37,600

+ taxes & licensing

52,000KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KT4LG311435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT9581
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

YES, LOW LOW KILOMETERS!! ONLY 52 K, LOCAL ONE OWNER!! SUPER SHARP MIDNIGHT BLUE......WITH 'NIGHT' BLACK BADGIING AND GRAPHICS!!
SATIN MATTE BLACK ALLOYS, BLACK STEP BOARDS, SPORT AIR INDUCTION HOOD, DARK TINT, TONNEAU TOP, 5.7 HEMI..........Gorgeous truck..........and only 52 k!!!
Check and compare, probably the best price in the city for the kilometers, package and condition!!

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details......and pictures - they'll be coming soon!!



Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK)
BLACK SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: GVWR: 6 900 lbs Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
PATRIOT BLUE PEARLCOAT
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK) GVWR: 6 900 lbs Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Front Fog Lamps Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper ...
WHEELS: 20\" X 8\" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
ELECTRONICS GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4\" Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual ...
EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Wheels: 20\" x 8.0\" Aluminum Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

2020 RAM 1500