$46,000+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Used
111,189KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFJM3LN205118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Diamond Black Crystal Pearl]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24277
- Mileage 111,189 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
2020 RAM 1500