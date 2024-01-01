Menu
2020 RAM 1500

111,189 KM

Details

$46,000

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Laramie

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$46,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,189KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFJM3LN205118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Diamond Black Crystal Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24277
  • Mileage 111,189 KM

Buy From Home Available

204-272-6161

Ride Time

204-272-6161

