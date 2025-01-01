Menu
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2020 RAM 1500

99,777 KM

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500

Sport | 5.99% O.A.C | Local |

12720063

2020 RAM 1500

Sport | 5.99% O.A.C | Local |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,777KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT0LN185379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four-Wheel Drive
Electric Power-Assist Steering

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

