3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Memory Seats!
Compare at $83960 - Our Price is just $81515!
It is no secret that the 2020 Ram 1500 sets the bar high for full-size pickup trucks. This 2020 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.
This Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2020 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. See why Ram is becoming everybody's favorite with the 2020 Ram 1500.This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 15 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 1500 Laramie has all the luxury you need without breaking the bank. Stay connected with Uconnect4 with an 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium 10 speaker audio system, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. Leather seats, Laramie badging, memory driver seat, remote start, Keyless Enter 'n Go with proximity unlock and push button start, heated and cooled front seats, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, and dual zone automatic climate control make sure you have a lot of style and comfort no matter how hard the job gets. Other features include power folding side mirrors with turn signals and memory settings, side mirror courtesy lamps, LED lighting with fog lamps, dampened tailgate, auto dimming rearview mirror, 115V power outlet, aluminum wheels, USB and aux jacks, a rearview camera, and a 7 inch vehicle information display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFJM1LN294476.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.winnipegdodge.com/apply-now
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $493.71 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $102692 ). See dealer for details.
Thank you for giving THE NEW WINNIPEG DODGE the opportunity to earn your business! We strive to give the best car buying experience along with the most aggressive pricing in the car industry! If you have any questions on this particular vehicle or any other vehicle, please check out our website at winnipegdodge.com. For immediate assistance call one of our sales associates at 204-774-4444. We are located at 3965 Portage ave. Unit 90 in the POINTE WEST AUTOMALL.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with The New Winnipeg Dodge.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 280+ new cars and trucks for sale in Winnipeg. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3