2020 RAM 1500

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Remote Start System
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Trim
- Windows
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Seating
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
- Class IV Receiver Hitch
- Keyless Start
- Rear wheelhouse liners
- Sport Performance Hood
- 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
- HD Radio
- Bluetooth Connection
- PATRIOT BLUE PEARL
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
- 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
- PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
- TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
- WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD)
- BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS (J7)
- Requires Subscription
- ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Instrument Cluster Body-Colour Door Handles Rear Wheel Spats Overhead LED Lamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver S...
- LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP W/2_L -inc: Google Android Auto Remote Start System USB Mobile Projection Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assis...
