2020 RAM 1500

Sport w/Heated Seats & Steering Wheel *BRAND NEW*

2020 RAM 1500

Sport w/Heated Seats & Steering Wheel *BRAND NEW*

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 359KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4797657
  • Stock #: 249710
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT1LN195189
Exterior Colour
Patriot Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Save over $14,000 on this brand new 2020 Ram 1500 4x4 with the spacious Crew Cab and eye catching Sport Package! Tonnes of factory warranty remaining, a powerful 5.7L HEMI power train plus awesome features such as: heated seats and steering wheel, remote starter, optional 3.92 axle ratio for towing, the Sport Performance hood, front & rear park assist, power adjustable pedals, 20 inch rims. back-up camera and so much more!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Start System
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • Keyless Start
  • Rear wheelhouse liners
  • Sport Performance Hood
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • PATRIOT BLUE PEARL
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
  • PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
  • TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
  • WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD)
  • BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS (J7)
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Instrument Cluster Body-Colour Door Handles Rear Wheel Spats Overhead LED Lamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver S...
  • LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP W/2_L -inc: Google Android Auto Remote Start System USB Mobile Projection Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assis...

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

