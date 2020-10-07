Menu
2020 RAM 1500

7,000 KM

$40,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Classic Hemi Night Edition w/ 7k! Only $39,800 Financed!!

2020 RAM 1500

Classic Hemi Night Edition w/ 7k! Only $39,800 Financed!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

7,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6044865
  • Stock #: GT4858
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT8LS126162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 7,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SPECIAL LIMITED PRODUCTION! *** FLAME RED NIGHT EDITION! ONLY 7,000 KMS!! *** FULLY ACCESSORIZED HEMI 4X4 W/ RAM WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! *** EXCELLENT WESTERN-OWNED HISTORY!!!! *** Get your hands on a limited production run Night Edition Hemi! Full colour-matched Front & Rear Bumpers......Blackout Badges, Front Grille, Smoked HID Headlights and 20-Inch Blacked-Out Alloys! Sick!......Large (upgraded size) uConnect TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......Night Edition Graphics Package......Dual Chrome Exhaust......All the accessories already purchased and installed for this baby... TONNEAU COVER......BOX LINER......Powder Coated RUNNING BOARDS......REAR VIEW CAMERA......WIFI HOTSPOT......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO......Seating for up to 6......Fog Lights......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD System......Legendary 5.7L HEMI Engine......8-Speed ZF Transmission......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-pin & 4-pin Wiring......Transmission TOW HAUL MODE......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......and 20-Inch Wheels!

This used 2020 Ram 1500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, balance of FACTORY DODGE WARRANTY and custom fit Ram Mats. Yes... ONLY 7,000 KMS!! Priced to sell at $40,800 cash or JUST $39,800 with dealer arranged Financing. Extended Warranty Available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2020 Ram 1500 Classic please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

