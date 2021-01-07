2020 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Monotone Paint Class IV Receiver Hitch RamBox Cargo Management System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Rear wheelhouse liners TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Rear underseat compartment storage Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Granite Crystal Metallic Smart Device Integration LED BED LIGHTING TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD) TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator 18" Full-Size Aluminum Spare Wheel QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Requires Subscription Multi-Function Tailgate RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Su... BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK FORGED ALUMINUM LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Second-Row Heat... NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black 4x4 Tailgate Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Power Heated Power Fold Mirrors Sport Performance Hood Body-Colour Door Handles Black Tubular Side Steps Black Exterior Badging Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors Black D...

