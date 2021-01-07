+ taxes & licensing
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
Save $21,000 including tax from new on this super low KM 2020 Ram 1500 4x4 with the spacious Crew Cab in luxurious Laramie trim! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus a great combination of options including: * Rambox Storage System ($1295) * 12 Inch Screen w/Navigation ($1000) * Multi Function Tailgate ($1095) * 5.7L Hemi w/Etorque & 3.92 axle ratio ($1170) * Night Edition w/Ventilated Leather, Performance Hood, Wireless Charging & 22 Inch Rims ($3495) * Bed Utility Package w/LED Lighting & Spray In Bedliner ($995) * Level 2 Equipment Group w/Heated Rear Seats & Harmon Kardon Stereo ($3495)Plus standard equipment such as remote starter, power tailgate, heated steering wheel, rear view camera and much more!
