2020 RAM 1500

12,253 KM

Details

$63,000

+ tax & licensing
$63,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Laramie Night w/12 Inch Screen & Rambox *Low KM*

Laramie Night w/12 Inch Screen & Rambox *Low KM*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$63,000

+ taxes & licensing

12,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6598683
  • Stock #: 253450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,253 KM

Vehicle Description

Save $21,000 including tax from new on this super low KM 2020 Ram 1500 4x4 with the spacious Crew Cab in luxurious Laramie trim! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus a great combination of options including: * Rambox Storage System ($1295) * 12 Inch Screen w/Navigation ($1000) * Multi Function Tailgate ($1095) * 5.7L Hemi w/Etorque & 3.92 axle ratio ($1170) * Night Edition w/Ventilated Leather, Performance Hood, Wireless Charging & 22 Inch Rims ($3495) * Bed Utility Package w/LED Lighting & Spray In Bedliner ($995) * Level 2 Equipment Group w/Heated Rear Seats & Harmon Kardon Stereo ($3495)Plus standard equipment such as remote starter, power tailgate, heated steering wheel, rear view camera and much more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Class IV Receiver Hitch
RamBox Cargo Management System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Rear wheelhouse liners
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Rear underseat compartment storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Granite Crystal Metallic
Smart Device Integration
LED BED LIGHTING
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator 18" Full-Size Aluminum Spare Wheel
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
Multi-Function Tailgate
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Su...
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK FORGED ALUMINUM
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Second-Row Heat...
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black 4x4 Tailgate Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Power Heated Power Fold Mirrors Sport Performance Hood Body-Colour Door Handles Black Tubular Side Steps Black Exterior Badging Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors Black D...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

