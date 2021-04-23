2020 RAM 1500

Save over $14,000 including taxes from new on this 1 owner, low KM 2019 Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 in Rebel trim with the rare 3.0L EcoDiesel option! This gorgeous Rebel has lots of factory warranty plus a very long list of options including: * 12" Touchscreen w/Navigation * Panoramic Sunroof (it's huge!) * Remote Start & Heated Steering Wheel * Spray-In Bedliner & Deployable Bed Step * Alpine Stereo w/Subwoofer * Heated Leather Trimmed Seats * Tow Package w/Trailer Brake Controller * Black Appearance Package * Safety & Convenience Package w/Adaptive Cruise & Lane Departure System * Tri-Fold Hard Mopar Hard Tonneau Cover
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Monotone Paint
Keyless Start
Rear wheelhouse liners
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subs...
SAFETY & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Front Bumper w/Black Plate Black Exterior Badging Grille Moustache w/Black Outline Monotone Paint Black 4x4 Tailgate Badge Rebel Instrument Cluster Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Gloss Black Black Headlamp Bezels Body-...
BLACK LUXURY LEATHER-FACED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28W REBEL -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV) Black Rear Bumper Rebel Instrument Cluster 18" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Vinyl Door Trim Panel Body-...
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Winter Front Grille Cover
LEATHER & SOUND GROUP W/2_W -inc: harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Su...
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Second-Row Heated Seats Wireless Charging Pad Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch A/C w/Dual-Zone Autom...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.