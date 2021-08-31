Menu
2020 RAM 1500

38,549 KM

$62,500

+ tax & licensing
Big Horn w/Lift Kit & Fuel Rims on 35's

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn w/Lift Kit & Fuel Rims on 35's

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$62,500

+ taxes & licensing

38,549KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7778892
  • Stock #: 256570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 38,549 KM

Vehicle Description

Get noticed when you pull up in this gorgeous 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4x4 with the spacious Crew Cab! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus popular features such as: remote starter, heated seats, heated steering wheel, 8.4 inch touchscreen, power driver's seat, power adjustable pedals, front & rear park assist, power sliding rear window, back-up camera, trailer hitch and much more! As an added bonus, this rare find includes a professionally installed lift kit and 20 inch Fuel rims on 35 inch Toyo tires!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Sliding Rear Window
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Keyless Start
Rear wheelhouse liners
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Maximum Steel Metallic
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474
TIRES: 275/55R20 ALL-SEASON LRR
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Front
WHEELS: 20" X 9" PREMIUM CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove Box Lamp Power 4-Way Driver Lum...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio 8.4" Touchscreen Apple CarPlay Capable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

