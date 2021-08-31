2020 RAM 1500

$62,500 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 5 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 38,549 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Remote Start System Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Windows Sliding Rear Window Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Class IV Receiver Hitch Keyless Start Rear wheelhouse liners Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Maximum Steel Metallic GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 TIRES: 275/55R20 ALL-SEASON LRR DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST 7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Front WHEELS: 20" X 9" PREMIUM CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove Box Lamp Power 4-Way Driver Lum... RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio 8.4" Touchscreen Apple CarPlay Capable

