Trying to find a budget friendly pick-up truck with lots of options is like looking for a needle in a haystack, right? Not at Audi Winnipeg! Check out this 1 owner 2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 in sporty Big Horn trim that just arrived! You get a very long list of options including: * Night Edition Package w/20 Inch Black Rims * Panoramic Sunroof (it's huge!) * Heated Seats & Heated Steering Wheel * Remote Start * Alpine Stereo w/Subwoofer * 8.4Inch Screen w/Navigation * Blind Spot Monitoring & Cross Path Detection * Bed Utility Group w/Spray-In Bedliner & Deployable Bed Step * Premium Lighting Group * Tow Package w/Hitch & Trailer Brake Controller * Apple Carplay & Android AutoAs an added bonus, this value packed Ram has a Mopar lift kit installed!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Rear wheelhouse liners
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
BRIGHT WHITE
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Front
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Bucket Seats Full-Length Floor Console Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
WHEELS: 20" X 9.0" PREMIUM PAINT/POLISHED
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION -inc: LED Taillamps
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Low-Beam Daytime Running Lights LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black 4x4 Tailgate Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Power Heated Power Fold Mirrors Body-Colour Door Handles Black Exterior Badging Centre Console Parts Module Grille w/Black Billets & Surround Body-Colour Exterior Mi...
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove Box Lamp Power 4-Way Driver Lum...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscrip...
