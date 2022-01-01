2020 RAM 1500

$59,000 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 2 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8139940

8139940 Stock #: 257630

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 65,283 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Sliding Rear Window Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Rear wheelhouse liners Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer BRIGHT WHITE 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST 7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Front POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Bucket Seats Full-Length Floor Console Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step WHEELS: 20" X 9.0" PREMIUM PAINT/POLISHED BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION -inc: LED Taillamps PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Low-Beam Daytime Running Lights LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black 4x4 Tailgate Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Power Heated Power Fold Mirrors Body-Colour Door Handles Black Exterior Badging Centre Console Parts Module Grille w/Black Billets & Surround Body-Colour Exterior Mi... BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove Box Lamp Power 4-Way Driver Lum... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscrip...

