$48,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
877-884-1415
2020 RAM 1500
2020 RAM 1500
Classic Express Night Edition, 5.7L Hemi, 20in Wheels, Sport Hood, Trailer Tow Package
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
32,197KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8188029
- Stock #: P9966
- VIN: 1C6RR7FT7LS126170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P9966
- Mileage 32,197 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Sport Performance Hood
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK SEATS
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
WHEELS: 20 X 8 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Humidity Sensor 8.4 Touchscreen Hands...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Delete Under Rail Box Bedliner Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Body C...
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6