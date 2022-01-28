2020 RAM 1500

$55,995 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 2 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8225679

8225679 Stock #: A5757

A5757 VIN: 1C6RR7LT6LS125709

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # A5757

Mileage 45,229 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer 2nd row in-floor storage bins Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Spray-in bedliner Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Flame Red Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Requires Subscription LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam... SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge ORT License Plate Bracket Warlock De... DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 7 Colour In-Cluster Display Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Humidity Sensor 8.4 Touchscreen 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription ... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Humidity Sensor 8.4 To...

