2020 RAM 1500
Classic Warlock
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
45,229KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Spray-in bedliner
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Flame Red
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge ORT License Plate Bracket Warlock De...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 7 Colour In-Cluster Display Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Humidity Sensor 8.4 Touchscreen 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Humidity Sensor 8.4 To...
