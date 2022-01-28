$72,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2020 RAM 1500
Laramie | 12 Inch Screen | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$72,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8254912
- Stock #: 259720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,690 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a newer Ram but can't get the features and options you want? Check out this rare find: a 2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 in luxurious Laramie trim with a very long list of options such as: * Panoramic Sunroof (it's huge!) * Multi Function Split Tailgate * Sport Appearance Package w/Ventilated Leather Seats, Performance Hood & Wireless Charging * Trailer Tow Group w/Tow Mirrors & Trailer Brake Controller * Advanced Safety Group w/Adaptive Cruise, Lane Departure, Forward Collision Warning & 360 Degree Surround View Camera * Bed Utility Group w/Deployable Bed Step * Laramie Level 2 Group w/Heated Rear Seats, 19 Speaker Harmon Kardon Stereo & Blind Spot Monitoring w/Cross Path Detection * 3.92 Axle Ratio * Anti-Spin Rear Differential * Power Running Boards * 12 Inch Touchscreen w/Navigation * 22 Inch Polished Rims
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Audi Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.