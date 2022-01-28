Menu
2020 RAM 1500

33,690 KM

Details Description Features

$72,000

+ tax & licensing
$72,000

+ taxes & licensing

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Laramie | 12 Inch Screen | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise

2020 RAM 1500

Laramie | 12 Inch Screen | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise

$72,000

+ taxes & licensing

33,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,690 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a newer Ram but can't get the features and options you want? Check out this rare find: a 2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 in luxurious Laramie trim with a very long list of options such as: * Panoramic Sunroof (it's huge!) * Multi Function Split Tailgate * Sport Appearance Package w/Ventilated Leather Seats, Performance Hood & Wireless Charging * Trailer Tow Group w/Tow Mirrors & Trailer Brake Controller * Advanced Safety Group w/Adaptive Cruise, Lane Departure, Forward Collision Warning & 360 Degree Surround View Camera * Bed Utility Group w/Deployable Bed Step * Laramie Level 2 Group w/Heated Rear Seats, 19 Speaker Harmon Kardon Stereo & Blind Spot Monitoring w/Cross Path Detection * 3.92 Axle Ratio * Anti-Spin Rear Differential * Power Running Boards * 12 Inch Touchscreen w/Navigation * 22 Inch Polished Rims

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Rear underseat compartment storage
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control
LED BED LIGHTING
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
Multi-Function Tailgate
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Su...
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Second-Row Heat...
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Season Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors Black Interior Accents Body-Colour Power Heated Power Fold Mirrors Sport Performance Hood Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour ...
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Wa...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

