2020 RAM 1500

41,586 KM

Details Description Features

$68,980

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Longhorn

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

41,586KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9056230
  • Stock #: P10475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Cattle Tan/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,586 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
Led Headlights
WALNUT BROWN METALLIC
CATTLE TAN/BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: USB Mobile Projection 12" Touchscreen SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Power Running Boards Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Wireless Charging Pad Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert Rear Ventilated Seats Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display USB...
LOWER TWO TONE PAINT -inc: Painted Rear Bumper Painted Front Bumper Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum (WRC) Accent-Colour Running Boards Accent Fender Flares
WHEELS: 22" X 9" PAINTED POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-XXXX

204-500-1389

