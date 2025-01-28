$38,000+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$38,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Diamond Black Crystal Pearl]
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25052
- Mileage 61,829 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey friend, As Canadians, we are thankful for the 30-day reprieve from the U.S. tariffs. The delay gives us a brief opportunity to act before the uncertainty of March 1 arrives. If these 25% tariffs had been implemented todayor if they do come next monthnew vehicle prices would spike dramatically. That, in turn, would intensify the shortage of affordable used vehicles, sending prices even higher. Weve already been feeling the pressure. As of January 28, 2025, the average used car price in Canada has climbed to $34,500, with just 220,000 used vehicles available nationwide (source: Canadian Black Book). This time of year already sees natural demand increases, and any disruption in supply will only make affordability worse. A Wake-Up Call for Canadians This tariff delay is a wake-up call. If we want to protect our economy, our communities, and our ability to find affordable vehicles, we need to stand together, shop local, and support Canadian businesses. At Ride Time, we are holding the line on pricing for as long as we can, but we simply cannot predict what will happen after March 1. What Were Doing to Keep Prices Down - Markdowns on over 100 vehicles, most under $30,000. - $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments for 90 Days OAC. - Top trade-in values to help you get the most for your current vehicle. - Canadian-owned, family-run business focused on keeping vehicles affordable. Now is the Time to Act This 30-day window is an opportunity, but it wont last forever. - Text us at 204-813-6507 - Shop online at fast.ridetime.ca - Visit us in person or chat with us on Facebook Messenger The future is uncertain, but one thing is clearCanadians need to support Canadians. Shop local, stand together, and act before these savings disappear. DLR 4080
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ride Time
Ride Time
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-272-6161