2020 RAM 2500

14,000 KM

Details Description

$58,800

+ tax & licensing
$58,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2020 RAM 2500

2020 RAM 2500

8 Ft Long Box 4WD, Locking Rear Diff, Tow Pkg

2020 RAM 2500

8 Ft Long Box 4WD, Locking Rear Diff, Tow Pkg

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$58,800

+ taxes & licensing

14,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10138347
  • Stock #: GT8799
  • VIN: 3C6MR5BJXLG117635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # GT8799
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 8 FT LONG BOX REGULAR CAB w/ 4X4 *** BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE START, LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL *** 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT & REAR HEAVY DUTY SHOCKS, FACTORY TOW PACKAGE *** This Ram 2500 Regular Cab is the perfect work truck for doing truck things! Equipped with the hard to find 8 FOOT LONG BOX and 3-Seater front bench......FRONT & REAR HEAVY DUTY SHOCKS......LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL......PARKVIEW REAR BACKUP CAMERA......Touchscreen Multimedia Center......Factory Remote Start......USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and Aux Inputs......Keyless Entry......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Chrome Front & Rear Bumper......Colour Matched Handles......Chrome RUNNING BOARDS......Bed Liner......Behind Seat Storage......6.4L V8 HEMI......8-Speed Automatic Transmission......TRACTION CONTROL......Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD System......Power Folding Tow Mirrors......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-pin & 7-pin Wiring......Transmission TOW/HAUL MODE......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......Factory 18 Inch Chrome Wheels!!

This Ram 2500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, two Keys & Fobs, balance of factory 100,000KM RAM WARRANTY. Now sale priced at $58,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

