2020 RAM 2500
Tradesman 6.4L LONGBOX
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 35,688 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- New MB Safety
- 6.4L Gas Engine
- Low mileage; 35,688 KMs
- Long box
- Rear-view camera
- A/M Willmore Side Steps
- 6 Passenger unit
- Newer tires
- 4x4 manual floor stick shift
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
