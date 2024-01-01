Menu
<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p>- New MB Safety</p><p>- 6.4L Gas Engine</p><p>- Low mileage; 35,688 KMs</p><p>- Long box</p><p>- Rear-view camera</p><p>- A/M Willmore Side Steps</p><p>- 6 Passenger unit</p><p>- Newer tires</p><p>- 4x4 manual floor stick shift</p><p>and much more to offer!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.</p>

2020 RAM 2500

35,688 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 2500

Tradesman 6.4L LONGBOX

2020 RAM 2500

Tradesman 6.4L LONGBOX

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,688KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6UR5HJ4LG274701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 35,688 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- New MB Safety

- 6.4L Gas Engine

- Low mileage; 35,688 KMs

- Long box

- Rear-view camera

- A/M Willmore Side Steps

- 6 Passenger unit

- Newer tires

- 4x4 manual floor stick shift

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2020 RAM 2500