2020 RAM 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 8 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7014452

7014452 Stock #: P10021

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Light Mountain Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 23,876 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start HD Radio Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera WiFi Hotspot Maximum Steel Metallic DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator 220-Amp Alternator Smart Device Integration PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS) WALNUT BROWN METALLIC TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS (STD) LIGHT MOUNTAIN BROWN LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HK -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Requires Subscription TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Surround View Camera System Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Trailer Reverse Guidance WHEELS: 18" X 8" ALUMINUM W/WALNUT POCKETS Adaptive Steering System RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 400-Watt Inverter LOWER TWO-TONE PAINT -inc: Painted Rear Bumper (MBV) Painted Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps Painted Front Bumper (MBU) Accent-Colour Fender Flares Wheels: 18" x 8" Aluminum w/Walnut Pockets RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: Google Android Auto Selectable Tire Fill Alert SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth 1-Year Siriu... LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 17-Speaker High Performance Audio Power Deployable Running Boards Radio: Uconnect 12.0 w/Navigation Google Android Auto Selectable Tire Fill Alert SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Proje... ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator Winter Front Grille Cover Diese... RAMBOX UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Truck Bed Cargo Divider SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Adaptive Steering System Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.