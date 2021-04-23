2020 RAM 2500

+ taxes & licensing
204-500-1389
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
+ taxes & licensing
* CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer * * Surround View Camera System * Trailer Reverse Guidance * Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Detection * Cooled Front Seats * Front And 2nd Row Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Back-Up Camera * Navigation * Bluetooth * 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot * 8.4'' Touchscreen With Uconnect * 3 Month SiriusXM Subscription * Apple CarPlay * Android Auto * Adjustable Pedals With Memory * Keyless Entry/Start * Park Assist System * Cruise Control * Air Conditioning * Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle * 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet * Dampened Tailgate * LED Lights * Trailer Sway Control * Spray-In Bedliner * 17-Speaker High Performance Audio * Block Heater * Heated Door Mirrors * Illuminated Entry * Power 2-Way Passenger Seat * Driver Memory Seat 8-Way Adjustable * Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls * Towing Package * Sunroof * And More! 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 6.7L Cummins I6 Turbodiesel Awards: * Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9