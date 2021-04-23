Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 2500

23,876 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 2500

2020 RAM 2500

Laramie Longhorn | No Accidents | 1 Owner | Sunroof |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 2500

Laramie Longhorn | No Accidents | 1 Owner | Sunroof |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

  1. 7014452
  2. 7014452
  3. 7014452
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7014452
  • Stock #: P10021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Mountain Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,876 KM

Vehicle Description

* CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer * * Surround View Camera System * Trailer Reverse Guidance * Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Detection * Cooled Front Seats * Front And 2nd Row Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Back-Up Camera * Navigation * Bluetooth * 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot * 8.4'' Touchscreen With Uconnect * 3 Month SiriusXM Subscription * Apple CarPlay * Android Auto * Adjustable Pedals With Memory * Keyless Entry/Start * Park Assist System * Cruise Control * Air Conditioning * Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle * 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet * Dampened Tailgate * LED Lights * Trailer Sway Control * Spray-In Bedliner * 17-Speaker High Performance Audio * Block Heater * Heated Door Mirrors * Illuminated Entry * Power 2-Way Passenger Seat * Driver Memory Seat 8-Way Adjustable * Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls * Towing Package * Sunroof * And More! 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 6.7L Cummins I6 Turbodiesel Awards: * Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
WiFi Hotspot
Maximum Steel Metallic
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
220-Amp Alternator
Smart Device Integration
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS)
WALNUT BROWN METALLIC
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS (STD)
LIGHT MOUNTAIN BROWN LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HK -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Surround View Camera System Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Trailer Reverse Guidance
WHEELS: 18" X 8" ALUMINUM W/WALNUT POCKETS
Adaptive Steering System
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 400-Watt Inverter
LOWER TWO-TONE PAINT -inc: Painted Rear Bumper (MBV) Painted Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps Painted Front Bumper (MBU) Accent-Colour Fender Flares Wheels: 18" x 8" Aluminum w/Walnut Pockets
RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: Google Android Auto Selectable Tire Fill Alert SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth 1-Year Siriu...
LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 17-Speaker High Performance Audio Power Deployable Running Boards Radio: Uconnect 12.0 w/Navigation Google Android Auto Selectable Tire Fill Alert SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Proje...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator Winter Front Grille Cover Diese...
RAMBOX UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Truck Bed Cargo Divider
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Adaptive Steering System Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2018 Dodge Journey G...
 75,605 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 2500 Larami...
 23,876 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Acura ILX | No ...
 83,527 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory