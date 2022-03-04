Menu
2020 RAM 2500

50,399 KM

Details Description Features

$91,999

+ tax & licensing
$91,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 2500

2020 RAM 2500

Laramie

2020 RAM 2500

Laramie

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

Contact Seller

$91,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8500865
  • Stock #: P10418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,399 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Clearance Lamps
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Hydro Blue Pearl
220-Amp Alternator
LED BED LIGHTING
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH (TRUCK ONLY) -inc: Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats High-Back Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road Wheel Centre Hub
Requires Subscription
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors Rain-Sensing Windshield Wiper...
Adaptive Steering System
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Selectable Tire Fill Alert SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio For Details Vis...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator Winter Front Grille Cover Tow H...
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Rear Bumper

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

