2020 RAM 2500

28,000 KM

Details Description

$62,800

+ tax & licensing
4x4 w/ 8 Ft Long Box! Lthr Interior + 360 Degree Cam!

4x4 w/ 8 Ft Long Box! Lthr Interior + 360 Degree Cam!

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

  • VIN: 3C6UR5HJ6LG149635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*** FACTORY ORDERED READY TO WORK 8 FOOT LONG BOX! *** EASY CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR + TRAILER TECH PACKAGE!! *** SNOW PLOW PREP GROUP + OFF ROAD GROUP!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Ram 2500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY, and custom fit WeatherTech rubber mats. That's right, only 28,000 kilometers!! Now sale priced at just $62,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

