2020 RAM 2500

76,000 KM

Details Description

$78,800

+ tax & licensing
$78,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2020 RAM 2500

2020 RAM 2500

BIG LIFTED Cummins, Sport Package on 35s

2020 RAM 2500

BIG LIFTED Cummins, Sport Package on 35s

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$78,800

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9390724
  Stock #: DT8022
  VIN: 3C6UR5DL6LG229170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DT8022
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SHOW STOPPER! HUGE LIFT KIT & BRAND NEW 35 INCH TIRES INCLUDED!! *** CUSTOM EXHAUST, SPORT BAR, WALLS TUNE!! *** SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE, CUMMINS DIESEL!!! *** No expense spared in building this beauty! Factory ordered with $15,000.00 in upgrades, then another $20,000.00 more invested afterwards. Please note, the prior owner has modified the emissions systems of this truck (deleted and tuned), obtaining a valid/passed Manitoba certificate of inspection will be the responsibility of the purchaser. Brand new 35-inch all-terrain tires and two-tone XD wheels included. Full suspension lift (warning...truck sits tall lol!)......GoRhino Sport Bar......Professionally tuned and deleted at Walls Tuning......Rust checked / preventative sprayed......Custom exhaust......Graphics package......Deep tinted windows......Aftermarket remote start......Colour-matched sport package (grille, handles, bumpers)......HD Spray-In bed liner......Heavy-Duty mud flaps (front & rear)......Factory fender flares......Tinted taillights......Colour-matched springs......Anti-spin locking rear differential......Hill descent control......Skid plates......Fog lights & LED bed lights......Upgraded 8.4-inch touchscreen......Apple carplay & android auto......Shift-on-the-fly 4WD / 4x4 System...... Push button start......Factory tow package w/ 4-pin & 7-pin wiring......Transmission tow-haul mode......Factory integrated trailer brake controller......Factory exhaust / jake brake......Rear view camera......6.7L Cummins diesel engine......and Custom fitted WeatherTech mats!

PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE NATURE OF MODIFICATIONS ON THIS VEHICLE (EMISSIONS, TINT), IT IS BEING SOLD WITHOUT A PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION.

This Ram 2500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY, and custom fitted WeatherTech mats. Sale priced as it sits, just $78,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

