2020 RAM 2500

$49,800 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9464094

9464094 Stock #: GT8159

GT8159 VIN: 3C6UR5DJ3LG118316

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT8159

Mileage 98,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.