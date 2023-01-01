Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 2500

98,000 KM

Details Description

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 2500

2020 RAM 2500

Big Horn - New Gen Ram, Excellent Carfax!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 2500

Big Horn - New Gen Ram, Excellent Carfax!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 9464094
  2. 9464094
  3. 9464094
  4. 9464094
  5. 9464094
  6. 9464094
  7. 9464094
  8. 9464094
  9. 9464094
  10. 9464094
  11. 9464094
  12. 9464094
  13. 9464094
  14. 9464094
  15. 9464094
  16. 9464094
  17. 9464094
  18. 9464094
  19. 9464094
  20. 9464094
  21. 9464094
  22. 9464094
  23. 9464094
  24. 9464094
  25. 9464094
  26. 9464094
  27. 9464094
  28. 9464094
  29. 9464094
  30. 9464094
  31. 9464094
  32. 9464094
  33. 9464094
  34. 9464094
  35. 9464094
  36. 9464094
Contact Seller

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9464094
  • Stock #: GT8159
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DJ3LG118316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT8159
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** WICKED NEW GEN RAM BIG HORN! *** READY FOR WORK AND PLAY!! *** EXCELLENT CARFAX HISTORY!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

This Ram 2500 Big Horn comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and custom fit ram mats! Now priced to sell at $49,800 or Just $48,800 with dealer arranged financing! Extended warranty options available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2020 RAM 2500 Big Ho...
 98,000 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 2500 Larami...
 134,000 KM
$64,800 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Highland...
 29,000 KM
$53,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory