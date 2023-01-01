Menu
2020 RAM 2500

58,000 KM

Details Description

$66,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Diesel w/ $20k in Upgrades! Big Screen, Backrack, Flares

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

58,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9764674
  • Stock #: DT8299
  • VIN: 3C6UR5CL7LG200505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** $20,000 IN UPGRADES & ACCESSORIES! *** BACKRACK + FENDER FLARES + HEAVY DUTY 220 AMP ALTERNATOR!! *** 5TH WHEEL PREP + BIG SCREEN + TONNEAU!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST. ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

This Ram 2500 Cummins Diesel comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory 160,000 KM RAM WARRANTY, and fitted all-weather rubber Mats. Just 58,000 kilometers!! Now sale priced at only $66,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

