2020 RAM 2500

66,000 KM

Details Description

$54,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Big Horn Crew 4x4 - Tow Pkg, Backup Cam, Tonneau

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

66,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9899255
  • Stock #: GT8287
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DJ2LG181312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*** DRESSED UP BIG HORN HEMI CREW! *** TOW PACKAGE, TONNEAU COVER, BED LINER, SKID PLATES!! *** New generation Heavy-Duty Big Horn with Ram warranty included. Chrome Package (bumpers, grille)......Push Button Start......Factory Protection Package including Skid Plates......Fender Flares......Tow Hooks......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD / 4x4 System......Full power convenience package (windows, locks, mirrors, keyless)......Tonneau Cover......Bed Liner......Flip-out Tow Mirrors......Tinted Windows......Electric Rear Defrost......Rear View Camera......8 Speed Auto Transmission w/ Manual Gear Selection Override......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......Transmission Tow/Haul Mode......Tow Package w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Wiring......410 Horsepower 6.4L Hemi Engine......Touchscreen Multimedia System......and Optional Aftermarket (pictured) Fuel Wheels & 34 Inch R/T Tire Package available!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

This comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory 100,000 KM RAM WARRANTY, and custom fitted all-weather rubber Mats. Just 66,000 kilometers, and now sale priced at only $54,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

