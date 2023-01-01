$88,800+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 3500
Sport Limited DRW w/ Wheel Lift, Aisin, 12in Scrn, Htd/Coold Lthr
2020 RAM 3500
Sport Limited DRW w/ Wheel Lift, Aisin, 12in Scrn, Htd/Coold Lthr
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$88,800
+ taxes & licensing
110,000KM
Used
VIN 3C63RRRL8LG233605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DT9516C
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** LOADED LIMITED 3500 DUALLY AISIN - HIDDEN WHEEL LIFT!! *** AUTO LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION, SUNROOF, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER, HEATED STEERING *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE, HARMON/KARDON STEREO, REMOTE START *** This one-of-a-kind RAM is equipped with a Heavy Duty HIDDEN HYDRAULIC WHEEL LIFT & WINCH!! You'd be hard pressed to find a nicer, better optioned truck anywhere else in the country! $20,000.00 IN FACTORY OPTIONS over and above the already highly optioned top of the line LIMITED Spec!! This beast is absolutely loaded with features including the tough AISIN HEAVY DUTY AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION......AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION......NAVIGATION......HARMON/KARDON 17-SPEAKER PREMIUM STEREO......ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL......Apple CarPlay + Android Auto......SUNROOF......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Black Contrast stitched Limited LEATHER INTERIOR......HEATED SEATS......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......Transfer Case Skid Plate......Colour-Matched Bumpers/Trim......LANE KEEP ASSIST......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Collision Warning w/ ACTIVE BRAKING......Surround View Camera System......HD 6000lb Front Axle w/ hub extension......REMOTE START......BACKUP CAMERA......POWER RUNNING BOARDS......LED Projector Headlights......Wireless Charging......REAR HEATED SEATS......4G LTE Hotspot......TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Wiring......Transmission Tow-Haul Mode.......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......17 Inch HD 8-Bolt Rims w/ All Season Tires!
This Loaded Dually Tow Rig comes with all original Books and Manuals, Remote entry Key and Fob, fitted All Weather Floor Mats, and Balance of Dodge FACTORY 160,000KM WARRANTY. Now sale priced at just $88,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
2020 RAM 3500