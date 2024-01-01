Menu
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2020 RAM 3500

65,000 KM

Details Description

$84,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 RAM 3500

LIMITED- FULLY LOADED MONSTER, HAUL ANYTHING, 12 INCH SCREEN, SUNROOF!!

2020 RAM 3500

LIMITED- FULLY LOADED MONSTER, HAUL ANYTHING, 12 INCH SCREEN, SUNROOF!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$84,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,000KM
VIN 3C63RRRLXLG306344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29027P
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description


Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$84,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2020 RAM 3500