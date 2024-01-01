$77,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 RAM 3500
LARAMIE LONGHORN-LIFTED, BLACK RHINO RIMS, GORGEOUS TRUCK!!
2020 RAM 3500
LARAMIE LONGHORN-LIFTED, BLACK RHINO RIMS, GORGEOUS TRUCK!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$77,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,986KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C63R3FLXLG187325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 30194P
- Mileage 115,986 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn is a powerful, capable, and comfortable truck that meets the demands of heavy-duty tasks while providing a refined driving experience. Whether you need a reliable workhorse or a versatile vehicle for your adventures, the 3500 Laramie Longhorn is a compelling choice. With its impressive towing and payload capacities, advanced technology, and thoughtful design, the 3500 Laramie Longhorn stands out as a leader in the heavy-duty truck market. It combines rugged performance with modern amenities, ensuring that you can tackle any job with confidence and comfort. Whether you're navigating city streets or off-road trails, the 3500 Laramie Longhorn delivers a driving experience that is both powerful and enjoyable.
FEATURES OF THE 2020 RAM 3500 LARAMIE LONGHORN
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2020 RAM 3500 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
FEATURES OF THE 2020 RAM 3500 LARAMIE LONGHORN
- Leather Interior
CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Ventilated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Power Rear Slide Window
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Remote Tailgate Release
- Garage Door Transmitter
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Forward Collision Warning
- Blind Spot Alert
- Emergency Braking Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Trailer Brake Control
- Trailer Sway Control
- Traction Control
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Roll Mitigation
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
TECHNOLOGY
- 12-Inch Touch-Screen
- Navigation
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- AUX Input
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
PERFORMANCE
- 6.7L I6 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2020 RAM 3500 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2018 Honda Civic TYPE-R- TONS OF ADDITIONS- RARE FIND- MUST SEE!! 56,750 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
2021 Lexus IS 300 F-SPORT AWD - BEAUTIFUL RIOJA INTERIOR!!! 66,750 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD - RMT START!! HEATED WHEEL & SEATS!! 83,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$77,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2020 RAM 3500