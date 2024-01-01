Menu
The 2020 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn is a powerful, capable, and comfortable truck that meets the demands of heavy-duty tasks while providing a refined driving experience. Whether you need a reliable workhorse or a versatile vehicle for your adventures, the 3500 Laramie Longhorn is a compelling choice. With its impressive towing and payload capacities, advanced technology, and thoughtful design, the 3500 Laramie Longhorn stands out as a leader in the heavy-duty truck market. It combines rugged performance with modern amenities, ensuring that you can tackle any job with confidence and comfort. Whether youre navigating city streets or off-road trails, the 3500 Laramie Longhorn delivers a driving experience that is both powerful and enjoyable.

FEATURES OF THE 2020 RAM 3500 LARAMIE LONGHORN
Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
Remote Engine Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Ventilated Seats
Dual-Climate Control
Cruise Control
Power Driver & Passenger Seat
Power Rear Slide Window
Power Adjustable Pedals
Remote Tailgate Release
Garage Door Transmitter

SAFETY FEATURES
Rear View Camera
Parking Distance Sensor
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Alert
Emergency Braking Assist
Hill Start Assist
Trailer Brake Control
Trailer Sway Control
Traction Control
Electronic Stability Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Tire Pressure Monitoring System

TECHNOLOGY
12-Inch Touch-Screen
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
SiriusXM
Bluetooth
AM/FM Stereo
USB Ports
AUX Input
Wi-Fi Hotspot

PERFORMANCE
6.7L I6 Engine
Automatic Transmission

2020 RAM 3500

115,986 KM

$77,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 3500

LARAMIE LONGHORN-LIFTED, BLACK RHINO RIMS, GORGEOUS TRUCK!!

12039655

2020 RAM 3500

LARAMIE LONGHORN-LIFTED, BLACK RHINO RIMS, GORGEOUS TRUCK!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$77,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,986KM
VIN 3C63R3FLXLG187325

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30194P
  • Mileage 115,986 KM

The 2020 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn is a powerful, capable, and comfortable truck that meets the demands of heavy-duty tasks while providing a refined driving experience. Whether you need a reliable workhorse or a versatile vehicle for your adventures, the 3500 Laramie Longhorn is a compelling choice. With its impressive towing and payload capacities, advanced technology, and thoughtful design, the 3500 Laramie Longhorn stands out as a leader in the heavy-duty truck market. It combines rugged performance with modern amenities, ensuring that you can tackle any job with confidence and comfort. Whether you're navigating city streets or off-road trails, the 3500 Laramie Longhorn delivers a driving experience that is both powerful and enjoyable.

FEATURES OF THE 2020 RAM 3500 LARAMIE LONGHORN
  • Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Ventilated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Power Rear Slide Window
  • Power Adjustable Pedals
  • Remote Tailgate Release
  • Garage Door Transmitter

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Emergency Braking Assist
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Trailer Brake Control
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • Traction Control
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Electronic Roll Mitigation
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 12-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Navigation
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
  • AUX Input
  • Wi-Fi Hotspot

PERFORMANCE
  • 6.7L I6 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2020 RAM 3500 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$77,999

+ taxes & licensing

2020 RAM 3500