Low Mileage, Big 18 Inch Wheels, Chrome Exterior, Black Grille, Towing Package, Streaming Audio!
Compare at $67146 - Our Price is just $65190!
According to Edmunds, the Ram 3500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2020 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.
This 2020 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 20 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.4L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 3500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 3500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers a long list of incredible features. This truck comes with 18 inch wheels, a ton of chrome, a black grille, a class V towing package, 6 speaker sound system and streaming bluetooth audio, remote keyless entry, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, air conditioning, a rear view camera and a tough suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Big 18 Inch Wheels, Chrome Exterior, Black Grille, Towing Package, Streaming Audio, Cargo Box Lights, Push Button Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3HJ2LG153360.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $394.84 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $82126 ). See dealer for details.
