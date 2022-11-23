Menu
2020 RAM 3500

65,000 KM

Details Description

$56,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Tradesman Lv 2 - 4x4, Tonneau, Backup Alarm!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  Listing ID: 9365542
  Stock #: GT8016
  VIN: 3C63R3CJ0LG133647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT8016
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** RAM WARRANTY INCLUDED! *** TONNEAU COVER + REAR VIEW CAMERA + BACKUP ALARM!! *** ONLY THE LOT AND READY TO GO!!! *** Perfect for work or play, this Ram 3500 is already accessorized top to bottom......Heavy Duty Spray-in Bed Liner......TONNEAU COVER......Full Length (wheel to wheel) Chrome Running Boards......2 x Front Tow Hooks......Aeroskin Hood Protector......Handsfree BLUETOOTH Connectivity......Multimedia Connections (2x USB, 2x USB-C, AUX)......Sirius XM Radio......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Backup Alarm......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Upgraded 220 Amp Alternator......Transfer Case Skid Plate......Manual Shift-on-the-fly 4X4 / 4WD System......Factory Installed TOW PACKAGE w/ 4 + 7 Pin Wiring......Factory Integrated TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Transmission Tow Haul Mode......6 Programmable Auxiliary Switches......Trailer Tow Mirrors......Transmission Gear Limiter......and 18 Inch Alloy Wheels!

This Ram 3500 comes with two sets of keys & fobs, balance of factory 5YR RAM WARRANTY, and custom fitted All Weather Ram mats! Now priced to sell at just $56,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

