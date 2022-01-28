2020 RAM Cargo Van

$64,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 8 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8225676

8225676 Stock #: A5758

A5758 VIN: 3C6TRVBG8LE139001

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # A5758

Mileage 14,863 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Engine Immobilizer Leather-wrapped steering wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Class IV Hitch Receiver Exterior Daytime Running Lights Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Front & rear mud flaps TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Granite Crystal Metallic ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) 220-Amp Alternator Power Folding Heated Mirrors 6-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS REAR HINGED DOORS W/FIXED GLASS -inc: Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD) INTERIOR CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Locking Glove Box Shelf Above Roof Trim Underseat Storage Tray Cargo Net WHEELS: 16 X 6 STEEL (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.