2020 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster 1500 HIGH RF 136
14,863KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8225676
- Stock #: A5758
- VIN: 3C6TRVBG8LE139001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # A5758
- Mileage 14,863 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Front & rear mud flaps
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
220-Amp Alternator
Power Folding Heated Mirrors
6-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
REAR HINGED DOORS W/FIXED GLASS -inc: Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
INTERIOR CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Locking Glove Box Shelf Above Roof Trim Underseat Storage Tray Cargo Net
WHEELS: 16 X 6 STEEL (STD)
