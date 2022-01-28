Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM Cargo Van

14,863 KM

Details Features

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Contact Seller
2020 RAM Cargo Van

2020 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 1500 HIGH RF 136

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 1500 HIGH RF 136

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Contact Seller

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

14,863KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8225676
  • Stock #: A5758
  • VIN: 3C6TRVBG8LE139001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # A5758
  • Mileage 14,863 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Front & rear mud flaps
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
220-Amp Alternator
Power Folding Heated Mirrors
6-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
REAR HINGED DOORS W/FIXED GLASS -inc: Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
INTERIOR CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Locking Glove Box Shelf Above Roof Trim Underseat Storage Tray Cargo Net
WHEELS: 16 X 6 STEEL (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2019 Infiniti QX80 L...
 61,952 KM
$68,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan NV200 Co...
 27,891 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 108,478 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

877-884-XXXX

(click to show)

877-884-1415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory