2020 RAM Cargo Van

27,293 KM

Details Description Features

$63,977

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

ProMaster 2500 High Roof 136" WB NAV | Parking Sensors

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Sale

27,293KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8503664
  • Stock #: F4FTPN
  • VIN: 3C6TRVCG1LE135743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,293 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2020 Ram ProMaster 2500 High Roof Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Bright White Clearcoat

Navigation, Rear View Camera w/Sensors, 3.86 Axle Ratio, 6-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Heavy-Duty Suspension, Power Folding Heated Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel.


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heavy-Duty Suspension
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.86 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 4,036 kgs (8,900 lbs)
95-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
90.1 L Fuel Tank
4130# Maximum Payload
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
tilt steering
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual Telescoping Steering Column
5" Touchscreen
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
4 Speakers
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Streaming Audio
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Grey Front Bumper
Light tinted glass
Silver grille
Cab Clearance lights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings and Grey Fender Flares
Grey Rear Step Bumper
Trailer Style Mirrors
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Anti-Starter
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
6 Cyl V6 Engine

