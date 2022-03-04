$63,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-837-5811
2020 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster 2500 High Roof 136" WB NAV | Parking Sensors
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$63,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8503664
- Stock #: F4FTPN
- VIN: 3C6TRVCG1LE135743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 27,293 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2020 Ram ProMaster 2500 High Roof Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Bright White Clearcoat
Navigation, Rear View Camera w/Sensors, 3.86 Axle Ratio, 6-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Heavy-Duty Suspension, Power Folding Heated Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel.
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.