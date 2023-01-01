Menu
2020 RAM Cargo Van

0 KM

Details Description Features

2020 RAM Cargo Van

2020 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster

2020 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9460219
  • Stock #: 51981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

3500 High Roof Ext 159" WB, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
220-Amp Alternator
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Front & rear mud flaps
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
2 Additional Key Fobs
Power Folding Heated Mirrors
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
MOPAR CARGO AREA LED LIGHTING
MOPAR CARGO AREA FLOOR MAT
HEAVY-DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
12-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - REAR
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 NAV W/5" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation GPS Antenna Input
INTERIOR CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Locking Glove Box Shelf Above Roof Trim Underseat Storage Tray Cargo Net

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

