$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
2020 RAM Cargo Van
2020 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster
Location
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-786-3811
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9460219
- Stock #: 51981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
3500 High Roof Ext 159" WB, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
220-Amp Alternator
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Front & rear mud flaps
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
2 Additional Key Fobs
Power Folding Heated Mirrors
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
MOPAR CARGO AREA LED LIGHTING
MOPAR CARGO AREA FLOOR MAT
HEAVY-DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
12-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - REAR
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 NAV W/5" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation GPS Antenna Input
INTERIOR CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Locking Glove Box Shelf Above Roof Trim Underseat Storage Tray Cargo Net
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9