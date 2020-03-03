Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Stealth 7' x 14' x 84" V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Stealth 7' x 14' x 84" V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Location

AutoQuest Auto Sales

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5

204-253-2886

  1. 4687230
  2. 4687230
  3. 4687230
  4. 4687230
  5. 4687230
  6. 4687230
  7. 4687230
  8. 4687230
  9. 4687230
  10. 4687230
  11. 4687230
  12. 4687230
  13. 4687230
  14. 4687230
  15. 4687230
  16. 4687230
  17. 4687230
  18. 4687230
  19. 4687230
  20. 4687230
  21. 4687230
  22. 4687230
  23. 4687230
  24. 4687230
  25. 4687230
  26. 4687230
  27. 4687230
  28. 4687230
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4687230
  • Stock #: SD1975
Exterior Colour
Grey

GVWR: 7 000 LBS, PAYLOAD: 4 985 LBS, REAR RAMP DOOR, QUEST EDITION, Brand new factory direct 2020 Stealth Quest Edition 7 x 14 x 84" V-Nose Cargo Trailer! This Titan comes in a sleek Metallic Charcoal! Delivering a payload of 4 985 lbs this Titan is roomy enough to Load up with Furniture, Toys, Tools & Lumbar with its 7 interior height and a 2 500 lb capacity Rear Ramp Door for easy loading, Translucent Roof Upgrade, Drymax Walls and Floor (specially manufactured moisture resistant panels), a 30" Sloped V-Nose, Tandem 3 500 lb Lippert Spring Axles with Electric brakes on both axles, all LED lighting and Nitrogen filled Radial tires on Black Steel Wheels! Tows easily behind your half-ton truck or SUV and affordable to insure! Have questions? Give us a call and let us help you find the perfect trailer! FINANCING AVAILABLE With our automotive background we have more lenders and can often get quicker approvals! We offer both traditional bank loans and lease to own options! Standard Features: - GVWR: 6 990 lbs - Dry Weight: 2 005 lbs - Payload: 4 985 lbs - 2500 lb capacity Rear Ramp Doors - 0.030 Aluminum Screwed Exterior Sides - Upgraded Translucent Roof - 30" Sloped V-Nose - Tandem 3 500 lb Lippert Spring Axles with 4" drop - Electric Brakes on Both Axles - 2-5/16" Coupler with A-frame and 7-way plug - 205/75R15 Nitrogen Filled Radial Tires on Black Steel Wheels - 2" x 4" Tube Steel Main Rails - 16" On-center Steel Tube Wall Studs - 24" On-center Tube Steel Roof Bows - 24" On-center Floor C-Channel Crossmembers - 3/4" Drymax Floor - 3/8" Drymax Walls - All LED lights - 12v. Interior Lights - 32" x 68" Side Access Door with RV Latch Barlock - Spare tires, locks, accessories & MAG WHEEL Upgrade sold separately! - 3 Year Factory Warranty! TRAILER IS OUT OF STOCK, PLEASE CALL FOR PRICE & AVAILABILITY! DEALER #0135. TRADES WELCOME & DELIVERY AVAILABLE! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist and A+ Rating*** For more detailed information call AutoQuest Trailers today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032! View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. *Disclaimer:PRICE SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME DUE TO FREIGHT & EXCHANGE! Please call dealership for availability. Prices exclude taxes. Please verify actual measurements of any unit prior to purchasing it! Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Bank Cheque & Credit Cards (surcharge applies to all Credit Card purchases over $1,000)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoQuest Auto Sales

2020 DIAMOND C EDM 1...
 0 KM
$9,288 + tax & lic
2020 DIAMOND C EDG 1...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 RC Trailers 5' ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
AutoQuest Auto Sales

AutoQuest Auto Sales

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-253-XXXX

(click to show)

204-253-2886

Send A Message