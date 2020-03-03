2020 Stealth 7' x 14' x 84" V-Nose Cargo Trailer

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5
204-253-2886
+ taxes & licensing
GVWR: 7 000 LBS, PAYLOAD: 4 985 LBS, REAR RAMP DOOR, QUEST EDITION, Brand new factory direct 2020 Stealth Quest Edition 7 x 14 x 84" V-Nose Cargo Trailer! This Titan comes in a sleek Metallic Charcoal! Delivering a payload of 4 985 lbs this Titan is roomy enough to Load up with Furniture, Toys, Tools & Lumbar with its 7 interior height and a 2 500 lb capacity Rear Ramp Door for easy loading, Translucent Roof Upgrade, Drymax Walls and Floor (specially manufactured moisture resistant panels), a 30" Sloped V-Nose, Tandem 3 500 lb Lippert Spring Axles with Electric brakes on both axles, all LED lighting and Nitrogen filled Radial tires on Black Steel Wheels! Tows easily behind your half-ton truck or SUV and affordable to insure! Have questions? Give us a call and let us help you find the perfect trailer! FINANCING AVAILABLE With our automotive background we have more lenders and can often get quicker approvals! We offer both traditional bank loans and lease to own options! Standard Features: - GVWR: 6 990 lbs - Dry Weight: 2 005 lbs - Payload: 4 985 lbs - 2500 lb capacity Rear Ramp Doors - 0.030 Aluminum Screwed Exterior Sides - Upgraded Translucent Roof - 30" Sloped V-Nose - Tandem 3 500 lb Lippert Spring Axles with 4" drop - Electric Brakes on Both Axles - 2-5/16" Coupler with A-frame and 7-way plug - 205/75R15 Nitrogen Filled Radial Tires on Black Steel Wheels - 2" x 4" Tube Steel Main Rails - 16" On-center Steel Tube Wall Studs - 24" On-center Tube Steel Roof Bows - 24" On-center Floor C-Channel Crossmembers - 3/4" Drymax Floor - 3/8" Drymax Walls - All LED lights - 12v. Interior Lights - 32" x 68" Side Access Door with RV Latch Barlock - Spare tires, locks, accessories & MAG WHEEL Upgrade sold separately! - 3 Year Factory Warranty! TRAILER IS OUT OF STOCK, PLEASE CALL FOR PRICE & AVAILABILITY! DEALER #0135. TRADES WELCOME & DELIVERY AVAILABLE! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist and A+ Rating*** For more detailed information call AutoQuest Trailers today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032! View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. *Disclaimer:PRICE SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME DUE TO FREIGHT & EXCHANGE! Please call dealership for availability. Prices exclude taxes. Please verify actual measurements of any unit prior to purchasing it! Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Bank Cheque & Credit Cards (surcharge applies to all Credit Card purchases over $1,000)
