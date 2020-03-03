2020 Stealth 8.5' x 16' x 84" V-Nose Cargo Trailer

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5
204-253-2886
+ taxes & licensing
GVWR: 6 990 LBS, PAYLOAD: 4 265 LBS, REAR RAMP DOOR, Brand new factory direct 2020 Stealth Titan 8.5 x 16 x 84" V-Nose Cargo Trailer! This Titan comes in a sleek Silver! Delivering a payload of 4 265 lbs this Titan has enough space to haul all of your taller toys in style with its 7 interior height and has a 4 000 lb mid-span capacity rear Ramp Door for easy loading, Aluminum Screwless Exterior sides (GREAT for decals), , Drymax Walls and Floor (specially manufactured moisture resistant panels), a 36" Sloped V-Nose, tandem 3 500 lb Lippert Spring Axles with Electric brakes on both axles, all LED lighting and Nitrogen filled Radial tires on Silver Steel Wheels! Tows easily behind your half-ton truck or SUV and affordable to insure! Have questions? Give us a call and let us help you find the perfect trailer! FINANCING AVAILABLE With our automotive background we have more lenders and can often get quicker approvals! We offer both traditional bank loans and lease to own options! Standard Features: - GVWR: 6 990 lbs - Dry Weight: 2 725 lbs - Payload: 4 265 lbs - 4 000 lb mid-span capacity rear Ramp Door with transition flap - 0.030 Aluminum Screwless Exterior Sides - 36" Sloped V-Nose - Tandem 3 500 lb Lippert Spring Axles with 4" drop - Electric brakes on both axles - 2-5/16" Coupler with A-frame and 7-way plug, Breakaway Box, Battery & Switch - 205/75R15 Nitrogen Filled Radial Tires on Silver Steel Wheels - 2" x 5" Tube Steel Main Rails - 16" On-center Steel Tube Wall Studs - 24" On-center Tube Steel Roof Bows - 16" On-center Floor C-Channel Crossmembers - 3/4" Drymax Floor - 3/8" Drymax Walls - Plastic Flo-Thru Vents - All LED lights - 12v. Interior Lights - 42" x 78" Side Access Door - Barlock and RV latch - Spare tires, locks, accessories & MAG WHEEL Upgrade sold separately! - 3 Year Factory Warranty! $10,488 plus PST/GST. Dealer # 0135. Lease to own for $327/month (taxes in) over 48 months *OAC TRADES WELCOME & DELIVERY AVAILABLE! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist and A+ Rating*** For more detailed information call AutoQuest Trailers today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032! View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. *Disclaimer:PRICE SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME DUE TO FREIGHT & EXCHANGE! Please call dealership for availability. Prices exclude taxes. Please verify actual measurements of any unit prior to purchasing it! Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Bank Cheque & Credit Cards (surcharge applies to all Credit Card purchases over $1,000)
