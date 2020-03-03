2020 Stealth 8.5' x 23' x 84" V-Nose Combo Trailer

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5
204-253-2886
+ taxes & licensing
GVWR: 6 990 LBS, PAYLOAD: 4 140 LBS, DRIVE-THRU TRAILER!, Brand new factory direct 2020 Stealth Titan 8.5 x 23 x 84" V-Nose Combo Trailer! This Titan comes in a sleek Polar white and Black Delivering a payload of 4 140 lbs. This Titan has enough space to haul all of your taller toys in style with its 7 interior height and has a 4 000 lb mid-span capacity rear Ramp Door for easy loading, Aluminum Screwless Exterior sides (GREAT for decals), White Vinyl Ceiling and Walls, a 5 Flat Top Slant V-Nose, 60" Front Side Ramp with Spring Assist, tandem 3 500 lb Lippert Spring Axles with Electric brakes on both axles, all LED lighting and Nitrogen filled Radial tires on Aluminum Wheels! Tows easily behind your truck and affordable to insure! Have questions? Give us a call and let us help you find the perfect trailer! FINANCING AVAILABLE With our automotive background we have more lenders and can often get quicker approvals! We offer both traditional bank loans and lease to own options! Standard Features: - GVWR: 6 990 lbs - Dry Weight: 2 850 lbs - Payload: 4 140 lbs - 4 000 lb mid-span capacity rear Ramp Door with transition flap - 0.030 Aluminum Screwless Exterior Sides - Seamless Aluminum Flat Top Roof - 5 Sloped V-Nose - Tandem 3 500 lb Lippert Spring Axles with 4" drop - Electric brakes on both axles - 2-5/16" Coupler with A-frame and 7-way plug, Breakaway Box, Battery & Switch - 225/75R15 Nitrogen Filled Radial Tires on Aluminum Wheels - 60" Front slide Ramp Door w/spring assist and flap - 3/8" Scandia White Vinyl Board on side walls - 3.4mm Scandia White Vinyl On Ceiling - 2" x 6" Tube Steel Main Rails - 16" On-center Steel Tube Wall Studs - 24" On-center Tube Steel Roof Bows - 16" On-center Floor C-Channel Crossmembers - 3/4" Drymax Floor - Roof Vent - All LED lights - 12v. Interior Lights - 48" x 78" Side Access Door with Barlock - Beavertail - Spare tires, locks, accessories & MAG WHEEL Upgrade sold separately! - 3 Year Factory Warranty! $13 800 plus PST/GST. Dealer # 0135. Lease to own for $487/month (taxes in) over 48 months *OAC TRADES WELCOME & DELIVERY AVAILABLE! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist and A+ Rating*** For more detailed information call AutoQuest Trailers today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032! View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. *Disclaimer:PRICE SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME DUE TO FREIGHT & EXCHANGE! Please call dealership for availability. Prices exclude taxes. Please verify actual measurements of any unit prior to purchasing it! Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Bank Cheque & Credit Cards (surcharge applies to all Credit Card purchases over $1,000)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5