2020 stronghaul 101" x 12' Snowmobile Deck-Over Aluminum Trailer

GVWR: 2 000 LBS, PAYLOAD: 1 085 LBS, 2 500 LB CAPACITY PULL OUT RAMP, Our 2020 Stronghaul 101" x 12' Deck-Over Snowmobile Aluminum Trailer featuring is designed using the latest 3D CAD software and built right here in Manitoba! When compared to other trailers on the market, Stronghaul provides the best quality of aluminum trailers, hands down! These highly versatile trailers are a great investment that will last you a lifetime and will hold their value extremely well! Great for those Winter trips, long or short, to get your sleds or other toys where they need to be! The Stronghaul is lightweight and easy to tow behind a mid-sized SUV or half-ton truck! If you are in the market for an aluminum trailer, come on down and see the quality and care in the finer details of this trailer for yourself! You won't be disappointed! FINANCING AVAILABLE- With our automotive background we have more lenders and can often get quicker approvals! We offer both traditional bank loans and lease to own options!Please note that some of our more inexpensive trailers may not qualify for lease option, see dealer for details! Standard Features: - GVWR: 2 000 lbs - Dry Weight: 915 lbs - Payload: 1 085 lbs - Single 3 500 lb Spring Axle - All Aluminum Frame Construction - Fully Enclosed Wiring - 2 500 lb Capacity Pull Out Ramp - Salt Shield - All around Ramp Access - 2" Coupler & 4-way plug - Tube Mounted Jack - Treated Floor Boards - 5/16" Safety Chains - Full-Length Tie-Down Rail - Spare Tire Holder - LED Lighting System - 15" Aluminum Wheel Upgrade with 6-Ply Radial Tires - Isolating Tape between Aluminum and Steel Components - Aluminum Mag Wheel Upgrade, Spare Tires & Spare Tire Mount Sold Separately - 5 Year Warranty! $3 995 (base price) plus PST/GST. Dealer # 0135. **Please note some trailers may be shown with optional upgrades, additional cost may apply. See dealer for details. ** TRADES WELCOME & DELIVERY AVAILABLE! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist and A+ Rating*** For more detailed information call AutoQuest Trailers today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032! View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. *Disclaimer: PRICE SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME DUE TO FREIGHT & EXCHANGE! Please call dealership for availability. Prices exclude taxes. Please verify actual measurements of any unit prior to purchasing it! Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Bank Cheque & Credit Cards (surcharge applies to all Credit Card purchases over $1,000)
