2020 stronghaul 76" x 16' Solid Side Aluminum Utility Trailer

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5
GVWR: 7 000 LBS, PAYLOAD: 5 540 LBS, 24" SIDES!, Our 2020 Stronghaul 76" x 16' Solid Side Tandem Axle Aluminum Utility Trailer is designed using the latest 3D CAD software and built right here in Manitoba! When compared to other trailers on the market, Stronghaul provides the best quality of aluminum trailers, hands down! These highly versatile trailers are a great investment that will last you a lifetime and will hold their value extremely well! Great for those summer trips to the cottage, moving your ATV or for general use around the farm! The Stronghaul is lightweight and easy to tow behind a mid-sized SUV or half-ton truck! If you are in the market for an aluminum trailer, come on down and see the quality and care in the finer details of this trailer for yourself! You won't be disappointed! FINANCING AVAILABLE- With our automotive background we have more lenders and can often get quicker approvals! We offer both traditional bank loans and lease to own options! Standard Features: - GVWR: 7 000 lbs - Dry Weight: 1 460 lbs - Payload: 5 540 lbs - Tandem 3 500 lb Spring Axles with electric brakes - 24" Side Height - All Aluminum Frame Construction - Fully Enclosed Wiring - 1 200 lb mid-span capacity Bi-Fold Rear Ramp - 2 & 5/16" Coupler & 7-way plug - Zinc-Plated Axle Mount Brackets - A-Frame Mounted Jack - Treated Floor Boards - D-Ring Tie-Downs - LED Lighting System - 15" Wheels with 6-Ply Radial Tires - Isolating Tape between Aluminum and Steel Components - Spare Tires & Spare Tire Mount Sold Separately - 5 Year Factory Warranty! $6,495 plus PST/GST. Dealer #0135. Lease to OWN for only $208/month (taxes in) over 48 months *OAC **Please note some trailers may be shown with optional upgrades, additional cost may apply. See dealer for details. ** TRADES WELCOME & DELIVERY AVAILABLE! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist and A+ Rating*** For more detailed information call AutoQuest Trailers today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032! View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. *Disclaimer: PRICE SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME DUE TO FREIGHT & EXCHANGE! Please call dealership for availability. Prices exclude taxes. Please verify actual measurements of any unit prior to purchasing it! Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Bank Cheque & Credit Cards (surcharge applies to all Credit Card purchases over $1,000)
