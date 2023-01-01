2020 Subaru ASCENT

$44,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 5 , 1 6 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10462611

10462611 Stock #: F58VJB

F58VJB VIN: 4S4WMARD2L3423753

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F58VJB

Mileage 55,168 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Trailer Wiring Harness Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 4.44 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 2,722 kgs (6,000 lbs) 73.1 L Fuel Tank Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cyl Boxer w/Turbo -inc: Horizontally opposed w/direct injection, Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, transmission shift lock, X-MODE and electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: 245/50R20 Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Machined Aluminum Alloy -inc: high-gloss split-spoke design Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Transmission shift lock Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Tracker System HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Leather Door Trim Insert Delay Off Interior Lighting Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Front Cupholder Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Memory Settings Include Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Passenger Seat Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Additional Features Paddle Shifters Manual Fold Into Floor 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Curtain 1st Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Manual Recline Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: lock-up torque converter Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard X-MODE and electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch

