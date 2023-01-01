2020 Subaru Forester

Menu
This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Fords inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

103,672 KM

VIN JF2SKEDC3LH464895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Stock # 24K4G05A
  • Mileage 103,672 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

